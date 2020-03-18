Midlands Air Ambulance Charity urging people to donate in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The charity says the outbreak is likely to have a significant impact on its fundraising.

It has already postponed its Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, Walk4Life and We’re A Knockout events that were due to take place later this year.

People can help by playing the charity's lifesaving lottery, becoming a regular donor or making a one-off donation.

A message posted on its website says: "Over the coming months, as the coronavirus health crisis is predicted to escalate, we are focusing on the provision of our front-line emergency medical service, ensuring that our doctors and critical care paramedics can continue to treat some of the Midlands’ most critically ill and injured patients.

"However, at the same time there is likely to be significant impact on our community ability to fundraise for the charity.

"Please continue giving to Midlands Air Ambulance - your local lifesaving charity, so we can continue to operate our fleet of helicopters and critical care cars."

MAAC CEO Hanna Sebright said the charity is currently running a fully operational service.

But she says its charity shops will also have to temporarily close which will have an impact on its fundraising.

Ms Sebright said: "We've already seen a significant reduction in footfall in the shops, we've got a number of staff who are self isolating or not very well.

"My plan will be in the near future that we will need to temporarily close the shops for the benefit of our donors, supporters, volunteers. But we understand that that alone will impact income."

Visit midlandsairambulance.com/covid-19 for more information.