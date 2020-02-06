Bridgnorth's blooming good baskets renewed for another year

And the beauty of Bridgnorth is set to continue as the council has renewed its contract to maintain the town's hanging baskets.

The authority's outdoor and property manager met with floral company Plantscape to renew its contract of £9,028.75 for a second year running, with the possibility of extending it for a third in 2021.

The organisation will be responsible for finding the most suitable plants and plant feed as well as arranging a watering schedule and delivery date of all hanging baskets throughout the town.

Bridgnorth has racked up a plethora of floral awards in the past, including a gold Heart of England in Bloom award in 2017.

Bridgnorth's floral display

Alternative companies were sought to take on the job this year, but other businesses did not come forward.

A report to the council from the outdoor and property manager Barry Ince states: "Finding companies willing to quote has in recent times been difficult; indeed, the last round of tenders in 2018 saw no interested parties.

"We approached Plantscape as a result and they hastily put forward a price that was not unreasonable."

Advertising

Bridgnorth Town Council did not enter the Heart of England in Bloom Awards in 2019 for the second year in a row and the report adds that while last year's displays faced difficulties, this year's will aim to be back at their best.

Bridgnorth's floral display

It states: "There were a few issues with the quality of the baskets last year and this was due to a number of reasons most of which lay at the door of the council including late ordering, which allowed for limited stock to be procured and a delivery date of early May when we would have preferred the first week of June.

"Furthermore the weather conditions last year affected the quality of displays. However, Plantscape responded positively to our difficulties and the service received was satisfactory."

It adds: "They are as keen as the town council to have a high standard of display as it is their reputation at stake and from which they get referrals."