Date set for enthronement of 'Biking Bishop'

Rt Rev Richard Jackson takes over from Rt Rev Richard Frith as the 106th bishop for the diocese, which covers south Shropshire and Telford.

The new Bishop Richard studied to become a vicar at Trinity College in Bristol. He served as a curate between 1994 and 1998 in the Parish of Lindfield in the Chichester diocese.

In 1998, he was appointed vicar of Rudgwick, near Horsham, and became Rural Dean of Horsham in 2005. From 2009, he was mission and renewal adviser and leader of the church growth team for the Chichester Diocese.

Bishop Richard has earned the nickname of the 'biking bishop'.

He was installed as Bishop of Lewes in 2014. In his five years in East Sussex, Richard Jackson has been affectionately known as the ‘biking bishop’ as a result of his passion for motorbiking on his ‘Fat Boy’ 1.4L Harley Davidson.

Richard, who is 58, is married to Deborah and the couple have three children.

The ceremony will be held at Hereford Cathedral at 11.30am on March 21.