England's 'lucky mascots' from Bridgnorth play special part in European Championship glory and meet Sir Keir Starmer

Chloe, Phoebe, and Poppy who play for Bridgnorth Spartans operated a remote-controlled robot inside St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday (July 27), as they were given front-row virtual access to one of the biggest events in the women’s football calendar - all from the comforts of the UK.

The initiative, that used technology developed by French firm Awabot, allowed the youngsters virtually explore behind-the-scenes areas of the stadium, interact with players and media, and experience England's glory from the inside.

The Bridgnorth Spartans players interacted with England hero Chloe Kelly

Through the robot, the Spartans trio interacted with England hero Chloe Kelly who scored the winning penalty to see the Lionesses retain their European Championship title, Spain star Aitana Bonmatí, presenter Alex Scott, commentator Rachel Brown-Finnis, and even Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Spartans youth players had already taken part in the project during the earlier stages of the tournament, controlling the robot when England faced the Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) interacted with the Bridgnorth Spartans players

England head coach Sarina Wiegman stopped for a photo with the Spartans players, who can be seen via a screen on the robot.

Bridgnorth Spartans women’s football lead Anne Johnson, who has coordinated the club’s involvement in the project, said: "It has been totally amazing for them, it was such a good opportunity for Spartans.

"It was really great that we got chosen and then snowballed from there.

"We only expected to do it once and then struck up a relationship with the team in France who really liked us, they thought that we were lucky mascots.

The Bridgnorth Spartans players met Rachel Brown-Finnis (left) and Alex Scott through the robot

"We kept getting asked again and were happy to do it. We made sure that different girls did it.

"They were most excited to speak to Chloe Kelly, she is a real favourite. But, also other players like Aitana Bonmatí for Spain.

"And to see Sarina (England manager) and presenters like Jill Scott, Alex Scott and Rachel Brown.

"Just stuff like that for them to see has given them real aspirations, I kept saying to them that it might be them one day, you never know."

Spain star Aitana Bonmatí interacts with the Bridgnorth Spartans players

Other members of the club gathered together at a pub in Bridgnorth watch England's victory against Spain.

"We are really a family club and the girls' section has grown significantly," Anne continued. "A lot of us got together for the final at the Crown in Bridgnorth and watched it there.

"It was an amazing atmosphere and when we won there was singing of Sweet Caroline, Vindaloo and It's Coming Home, we were all singing and dancing."