Overgrown vegetation closes Bridgnorth's cliff railway

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Attractions | Published:

Bridgnorth's historic cliff railway was forced to close for vital tree felling and landscaping work.

The railway, which takes visitors from Low Town to High Town, was closed for two days so workers could trim away vegetation that began to protrude onto the track.

The work was conducted by Severn Valley Landscapes and managers at the railway said it was vital to ensure further problems did not occur in the future.

Landscaping work at the railway is set to continue in the spring, when the station will again close for a short period.

Cliff railway general manager, Karl Braden, said: “The work was completed very quickly and the workmen were very clean and tidy, removing all debris from behind them.

"Throughout, they communicated with our staff.

“The response from passengers has been very positive. They have all commented on how much tidier the track now looks."

Cliff railway chairman, Dr. Malvern Tipping, said: “I would like to thank Severn Valley Landscapes for the professional and expeditious way in which they carried out the work.

"It was something which much needed doing. I have only so far seen photographs of the work, but I am much impressed with what I have seen.

"Severn Valley Landscapes will be back in the spring to poison the roots. We will also have to get them to look at sprouting growth on our cliff overlooking the Stoneway Steps, as I am aware that the council is keen that views down to the river should not be obscured.”

