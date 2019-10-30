19th century Bridgnorth building to be demolished

Churchill Retirement Living submitted an application for 52 retirement flats at the site of Innage Lea despite having plans for 50 homes already approved by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal.

The company has now said it will continue with its plans to build 50 homes as outlined in its previous application.

This comes after the town's Civic Society, which has vocally opposed the proposals, urged developers for clarity following a planning process that has been ongoing since 2016.

Stuart Goodwill, managing director of Churchill Retirement Living's planning team, said: "Back in July Churchill Retirement Living was granted planning permission to build 50 new retirement apartments at our site in Bridgnorth, following a successful planning appeal.

"Our more recent application for a revision to the proposed design was unsuccessful, however we are looking forward to progressing with the plans that have been approved.

"Our new development will provide attractive, high quality, secure, self-contained accommodation in the heart of Bridgnorth, allowing older people to downsize and live an independent, low maintenance lifestyle and in turn freeing up more homes for families and younger people in the local area."

In total, four applications have been submitted by the Hampshire-based firm to demolish the former William William's builder's merchants, with three being refused.

Bridgnorth Town Councillor David Cooper, who is also part of the Civic Society, has previously said Innage Lea can be traced back to between 1830 and 1880, and it was originally the Apley Estate and the surveyor who lived there.

Advertising

He has also said that a barn on the site dated back to 1800 and could potentially be medieval.

Following a 'devastating' arson attack on the site in 2016, two applications by Churchill Retirement Living to build on the premises were refused in 2017 before a third was submitted in 2018, which was passed following an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

The fourth, submitted in July 2019, was also refused.

In November 2017, three teenagers were sentenced for the parts they played in the arson attack on the historic building.

Advertising

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Innage Lea, which was set alight on December 4, 2016, had been used as a meeting place for youths and was known locally as the “crack house”.

The blaze caused £100,000 worth of damage.

It ravaged the building in Innage Lane and was “extremely upsetting” for residents living nearby, the court was told.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, who could not be named for legal reasons, each pleaded guilty to arson.

Magistrates gave each of the three teenagers, all from Bridgnorth, a nine-month referral order, meaning they had to work with the young offending team.