Man charged over armed robbery near Bridgnorth

The robbery happened at the Co-Op in High Street, Highley on October 6.

Anthony Lloyd, 34, of Woodhill Road in Highley has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife blade, sharp pointed article in a public place, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and fraud by misrepresentation.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 18.