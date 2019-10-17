Menu

Advertising

Duke of Gloucester visiting Bridgnorth today

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

The Duke of Gloucester will be coming to Shropshire today.

The Duke of Gloucester is coming to Bridgnorth today

His Royal Highness Prince Richard will be visiting the Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth, as well as the Town Hall and Cliff Railway as part of his two-and-a-half-hour visit.

The royal visitor will be meeting with a number of people at each venue, including the chairman of the Severn Valley Railway, volunteers, the town's mayor and mayoress, councillors and representatives of sports clubs and businesses.

His Royal Highness will be given a signed copy of the 125th anniversary of the guide booklet Bridgnorth and It’s Castle Hill Railway as a commemorative gift.

He will take a trip on the cliff railway and meet with staff at the Low Town station before ending his journey.

See also:

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News