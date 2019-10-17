Duke of Gloucester visiting Bridgnorth today

His Royal Highness Prince Richard will be visiting the Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth, as well as the Town Hall and Cliff Railway as part of his two-and-a-half-hour visit.

The royal visitor will be meeting with a number of people at each venue, including the chairman of the Severn Valley Railway, volunteers, the town's mayor and mayoress, councillors and representatives of sports clubs and businesses.

His Royal Highness will be given a signed copy of the 125th anniversary of the guide booklet Bridgnorth and It’s Castle Hill Railway as a commemorative gift.

He will take a trip on the cliff railway and meet with staff at the Low Town station before ending his journey.

