Pair in their 60s pulled free and taken to hospital after Bridgnorth crash

The two-car crash happened on the A442 on Newton Bank, north of Bridgnorth, at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Murray McGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "A woman in her 60s, who was a passenger in the car that rolled over, was helped out of her car by members of the public. She was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on blue lights with potentially serious injuries.

"A gentleman in his 60s, who was the driver of that car, was helped out by bystanders and taken to the same hospital. He also had potentially serious injuries."

He also said that a man in his 20s in the other car was able to get out himself and was discharged by paramedics at the scene. Mr McGregor added: "He was going to take himself off to Princess Royal Hospital for a check up."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central, Bridgnorth and Wellington and were joined by crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Officers closed the road while paramedics tended to the casualties, who were free from their vehicles upon arrival, and fire crews worked to make the cars involved safe.

The fire service log stated: "RTC involving two cars one of which had rolled over.

"No persons trapped and vehicles made safe. Three casualties being treated by ambulance."

The fire service left the scene by 10.15pm and the road was reportedly reopened earlier on Sunday.