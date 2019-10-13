A442 closed overnight after two-car crash near Bridgnorth

All three emergency services rushed to the collision, which happened on Newton Bank on the A442, north of Bridgnorth, at about 9.30pm last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central, Bridgnorth and Wellington and were joined by crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Officers closed the road while paramedics tended to the casualties who were free from their vehicles upon arrival, and fire crews worked to make the cars involved safe.

The fire service log states: "RTC involving two cars one of which had rolled over.

"No persons trapped and vehicles made safe. Three casualties being treated by ambulance."

The fire service left the scene by 10.15pm and the road was reportedly reopened earlier today.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known, with West Midlands Ambulance Service expected to release further details on Monday.