Crusade says let’s all stick with Bridgnorth

Nock Deighton has stepped in to assist the Love Bridgnorth initiative by providing stickers which aim to spread the word around town.

Andrew Ainge, who runs the Bridgnorth offices of the land and estate agent and auctioneers, said: "We are very impressed with the work that Love Bridgnorth does in promoting the town.

“We had long been aware of the Facebook page, which always puts Bridgnorth in a positive light by sharing good news, events and lovely views, and we could also see how many followers it has, so we wanted to get involved to help keep it going as it is a great way to spread the word about our fabulous town.”

Sally Themans, who launched Love Bridgnorth in 2015, explained that the campaign was a 'labour of love' which had previously only been supported by her husband's business consultancy Good2Great and one of the town's retailers who helped pay for the website hosting.

She said: “We really need financial help to get the message to a wider audience so were delighted when Nock Deighton stepped in.

“They arranged for our logo to have a face lift and have sponsored the stickers which are now ready to go into shops and on cars, as well as for retailers to use on their packaging.”

The stickers also feature The Great British High Street logo, reminding people that Bridgnorth was a winner of the large market town category in 2016. Love Bridgnorth, together with Councillor Sarah Stevens' Buy Big in Bridgnorth campaign, was a key part of the winning entry.

The stickers, available from Nock Deighton, were designed and printed in Bridgnorth by Alfie Moon at Lasyard House and are free to local retailers and businesses whilst car stickers are available at a cost of £1.