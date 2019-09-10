Ex-teacher from Bridgnorth helping girls in Uganda

Nigel Amery, who recently retired from teaching in Albrighton, was teaching girls at a children's centre in Kampala this summer.

The girls are from South Sudan, where they lived on the streets.

Mr Amery, a former science teacher who also co-owns Giovanni's Ice Cream Parlour, worked with Confident Children Out of Conflict to help further the girls' education.

He said: "I was asked to go earlier in the year and I jumped at the chance. All these girls are rescued by the charity and given a chance of an education.

"They are so eager to learn and remarkably advanced considering a big part of their early life was living on the street in South Sudan.

"I was asked to go by the charity’s chair Kevin Bellwood, who is also a director of Roobarb, the lifestyle store in Bridgnorth.

"When I told him I was retiring, he asked if I would consider going out to Uganda to teach the children. I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my trip”.

Kevin Bellwood said: “The girls at the centre in Kampala have lots of homework and need a great deal of support to bring them up to speed with their school work and need lots of help.

"Most struggle with science subjects and Nigel was a perfect fit for us. The way Nigel teaches his science subjects has been inspiring to the children, they loved him teaching them and really understood every element, let’s hope it makes a difference with their exam results.

“We are hoping Nigel will consider returning to the centre early next year if we can fund his trip."

To learn more, visit confidentchildrenuk.org