Bridgnorth 10k all full up in just six days

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A popular annual race through Bridgnorth has sold out in less than a week.

Last year's race

All 450 spaces for 2019's Bridgnorth 10k were filled within six days, and organisers are now preparing for the event on October 27.

Starting and finishing at the iconic Town Hall, the route will be fully marshalled and signposted, with a water station halfway.

The gruelling route will head north alongside the River Severn, before heading to the west side of High Town, down to the roundabout at the end of Ludlow Road and along the A458 before finishing back at Town Hall.

Souvenir medals will be given to all finishers.

Registration on the day of the event will open at 9am until 10.30am, with the run starting at 11am.

Race numbers with timing chips can be collected on the day.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

