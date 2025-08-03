Moped rider who flouted Bridgnorth's one-way system is tracked down

The two-wheeled nuisance was spotted by police officers in Bridgnorth High Street but failed to stop.

While officers did not say when the miscreant was spotted, in a social media post on Saturday, a spokesperson said thanks to the CCTV at local businesses, they had managed to track the rider down, who is set to be prosecuted.

One-way, Bridgnorth High Street

The spokesperson said: "A moped rider who went the wrong way down Bridgnorth High Street and failed to stop for officers has been identified and issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

"CCTV from local stores helped us track them down — thank you to the businesses who stepped up!

"One-way means one way. It’s dangerous, and it won’t be ignored."