Firefighters called to luxury golf resort near Bridgnorth after blaze involving a pizza box

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Astbury Hall at Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth, at around 9.30pm yesterday (August 3) following reports of a fire.

Two crews were dispatched to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire involved a "pizza and pizza box in oven" and was out upon the arrival of the crews.

They added: "The contents of the oven has been removed to outside and dampened down with a hose.

"A further check of the property was carried out using a thermal imaging camera."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.53pm.

The hall's former owner, KK Downing, at Astbury Hall near Bridgnorth

From 1985 until 2019, Astbury Hall was the home of KK Downing, former guitarist with Judas Priest, who had a championship-standard golf course built in the grounds.

The sprawling 354-acre site has been transformed by its latest owners into a huge leisure complex since Downing's estate collapsed into administration in 2017.

Today, it features a USGA standard 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and a luxury lodge resort.