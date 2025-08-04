Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Daniel Evans, 35, had cannabis in his system at the time of the crash and had a poor record of driving convictions.

Evans, of Bromley Way, Telford, was sentenced after being found guilty of one charge of causing serious injury by careless driving after a trial last month.

Tom Kenning, prosecuting, said Evans had been driving a Vauxhall Astra at the time of the crash, on Shifnal Road in Priorslee, at around 12.40pm on January 19, 2023.

Mr Kenning said Evans had turned across Priorslee Road, at the junction for Whitechapel Way, causing a collision with a Yamaha motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, Stuart Hodson, was knocked off the bike and suffered a broken wrist.