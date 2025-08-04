'I'd lived in my house for 20 years when somebody knocked on the door and said it was the scene of a murder' – woman's surprise as new book identifies her Bridgnorth home as site of notorious killing

Fran Spicer and her family have lived at Severn House in Underhill Street for more than two decades and had no idea their home had such a grisly history.

It wasn't until a local author released a new novel based on actual events at the property that occurred in 1848, that Fran learned of their home's history.

“About six weeks ago I was at home alone, as my husband and son were at a quiz," she said. “There was a knock on the door. Dave Tonks, a fellow member of Bridgnorth Twinning Association was there. He said he was listening to an author at a Civic Society meeting.

"He said she had written a book about a murder at a property in Bridgnorth and said to me 'It's your house, Fran!' And then he went back to listen to the second half. So I thought well, now there's something.”

She discovered that Emma Woodhouse, a local author from Bridgnorth, had written "Mercy", a novel based on the true story of Mercy Newton, a woman arrested for murder in the town in 1848.

The book is about a lady called Mercy that worked at Severn House here many many years ago, and was at the centre of a story that saw her charged with the murder over her mother whose body was found here.

Mercy was accused of killing her mother, Anne Newton. The story made national headlines at the time.

Emma's fictionalised account is based on the facts of the case, which took place at Fran's house in Underhill street.

“Emma has since been round to the the house but we've made a lot of changes over the last 20 years so there is not much to see,” said Fran, who said her home being the scene of the murder, was more “fascinating” rather than it was frightening.

“We think the murder took place in the basement,” she said. “I just find it fascinating, really. I've never seen a ghost or anything like that – although Bridgnorth is renowned for its ghosts – I just thought the story about her was very interesting.”

The author, Emma Woodhouse, is a teacher at Dawley C of E school in Telford, and said Mercy is her fourth book.

She said she got the idea for the novel after trawling through the British Archives.

“Mercy's story just kept leaping out at me," she said. “She was a housekeeper for a Richard Dyer, who was an invalid. Her mother had visited her that night for some food. The other housekeeper had left them to got to bed and the pair were eating cheese.

"They had a tempestuous relationship," she added saying the pair often quarreled about money and Mercy's inheritance.

“Anne was found burnt to death with a fork wound in her chest," she said.

She explained that Mercy stood trial for the killing three times, setting an English precedent at the time for being the first woman to stand trial for murder more than once.

A jury failed to reach a verdict on the first two occasions and Mercy was retried for the third time and finally acquitted. She then moved back to Bridgnorth.

“The people of Bridgnorth had been asking for her to be hanged following the murder, but by the second trial they had raised a petition with 222 men of the town signing it to demand her release. So she had won people round and eventually she moved back to Bridgnorth,” Emma said.

When asked is she believed Mercy was guilty of the killing, Emma replied: "I think I'll leave readers to make up their own minds and maybe they can let me know their thoughts."

Mercy is out now and is published by Cranthorpe Millner Publishers.