Thousands of tonnes of waste rejected at tips across Shropshire: here's how councils ranked for recycling rate

Analysis of data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for 2022/23 has found that 5.85 per cent of waste was rejected at recycling centres in Telford and Wrekin, compared to 2.19 per cent at tips in the Shropshire Council authority area.

In all 40,369 tonnes of household waste was taken to recycling centres in Telford and Wrekin, with 2,360 rejected. Meanwhile, 1,790 of 81,884 tonnes of waste was rejected at household recycling centres in Shropshire during the time period.

The study by BusinessWaste.co.uk has identified the regions where the most and least material has been recycled. Telford and Wrekin ranked 20th-worst of 33 authorities in the West Midlands, while Shropshire Council ranked 30th.

Coventry City Council was found to be the worst in the region with 27.99 per cent of rejected recycling.

Responding to the study, Telford & Wrekin Council said 49.2 per cent of household waste in the borough was sent for reuse, recycling or composting in the year 2023/24.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We are proud to offer a kerbside recycling service to help residents recycle various materials, including paper, cardboard, glass, plastics, cans, food and garden waste. Our collections for garden waste are also at no extra cost, unlike many other councils across the country.

"With such a variety of materials to recycle, there will always be a small amount of contamination but residents are recycling with the best of intentions. We continue to work hard to engage with them, so they understand what can and can’t be recycled.

"Residents' efforts are tremendous with 49.2 per cent of household waste in Telford and Wrekin sent for reuse, recycling or composting in 2023/24. The borough is recycling more than the national average."

Waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk Graham Matthews said there is a "certain onus" on households to ensure that they are recycling correctly to reduce contamination.

Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd added: "We acknowledge the findings of the recent study that Shropshire’s recycling rejection rate for 2022/23 was 2.19 per cent. While this places us 30th in the West Midlands, it’s important to note that this figure remains relatively low and reflects our ongoing efforts to maintain a high-quality recycling stream.

"Rejection rates can be influenced by a number of factors, including contamination from non-recyclable materials placed in recycling bins. We continue to work closely with our contractor, Veolia, to monitor and improve the quality of materials collected.

"This includes regular audits, public education campaigns, and targeted communications to help residents understand what can and cannot be recycled. The new administration is particularly keen to do more around education and information for our residents

"Shropshire Council remains committed to reducing waste and improving recycling outcomes. Our Waste Prevention Strategy sets out ambitious goals to reduce household waste per capita introduction of food waste collection will aid this and bring our recycling rates back up and help push waste per household down. We are also investing in better infrastructure and clearer guidance to help reduce contamination and improve recycling rates across the county.

"We appreciate the continued efforts of our residents and partners in helping us move towards a more sustainable future."