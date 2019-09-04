Anger as caravans ordered off holiday park near Bridgnorth

John Marshall, who has had a caravan at Butts Farm in Alveley for 10 years, said he had been left with no choice but to give up his holiday home after being issued with a letter.

He said there were approximately 89 static caravans at the site next to the Severn Valley Country Park, and all owners had been sent a letter telling them to be off the site by Saturday.

The letter warned that if they did not write to the new site owner explaining their intentions, then all remaining caravans would be scrapped and their owners would be issued with a £940 removal fee.

Mr Marshall, a 72-year-old retired coach builder from Highley, said he was left with no choice but to grant the site owners permission to scrap his caravan.

"I'm very sad, I was there over the weekend and was looking at the view over the River Severn," he said.

"We used to spend every weekend here. Some of the people have been here for 40 years."

John Marshall has been ordered to remove his caravan from a holiday park in Alveley

The site had its licence withdrawn by Shropshire two years ago because it did not meet the required standards, but many of the caravans remained at the site.

Advertising

Mr Marshall said it had previously been owned by an elderly widow, but closed after she became ill.

It was recently bought by Cheshire-based Good Location Ltd, which last month issued the notices to quit.

Company owner Irene Prendergast confirmed the caravan owners had been asked to leave, but said the company would try to be flexible as long as owners informed them of their intentions.

"If they return the letters, there will be no cost," she said.

Advertising

Mrs Prendergast said the company would help them free of charge if they needed assistance in moving the caravans.

"The site closed down two years ago because Shropshire Council had its licence removed for health and safety," said Mrs Prendergast.

"A lot of the caravans there are very old and in very poor condition, some might be 30 or 40 years old."

She added that if people would be given extra time if there were exceptional reasons why they could not move them this week.

Mrs Prendergast said no decision had yet been made about the future of the site.