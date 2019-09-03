On a roll: Bridgnorth traders open their loos to the public

The idea is being pushed by the town's Civic Society after a member saw the initiative being successfully implemented in North Wales.

So far, more than 10 businesses around the town are displaying the Civic Society's blue notices stating their toilets are open to all.

Bridgnorth Civic Society treasurer David Cooper said the initiative had more than quadrupled the number of toilets available to members of the public.

"Compared to the three public loos in Bridgnorth, this scheme has provided a significant increase in places where people can confidently go without embarrassment," he said.

"We're really pleased with the amount of shops that have come forward and more have been in touch with us over the last couple of days.

Deterred

"Obviously not everyone is on board with it or has the facilities that are appropriate to offer out but there's no shame for the businesses that can't join in."

A report published in May by the Royal Society of Public Health found that one in five people are deterred from going out over fear of not being able to find somewhere to go to the toilet.

Advertising

Mr Cooper added: "Obviously it brings people into the premises and that might tempt them to buy a coffee or whatever may be on offer too.

"But it shows they're part of the community and they're welcoming. Ultimately we want it to make Bridgnorth an even more welcoming town."

Businesses involved in the initiative so far include Raven's Cave in Bank Street, Giovanni's Coffee Shop, Violet's Tearoom, Bassa Villa and Bishop Percy's Tearoom in Cartway; Prezzo, The Harp and the Crown in High Street; The Bear Inn pub in North Gate, Whitburn Coffee House in Whitburn Street, Castle Tearooms in East Castle Street, The Old Castle in West Castle Street and BamBoo Wine Bar in Bridge Street.