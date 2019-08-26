Peak of all challenges as football fundraisers tackle three mountains

Affiliates from AFC Bridgnorth Spartans Junior Football Club are preparing to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge on September 5 and are aiming to raise £2,500.

The club, which has more than 200 members thanks to the success of the Spartans Little Ballers and Spartans Soccer School, said it was continuing to expand and needed a permanent base to run from.

Kelly Woodcock, fundraising lead for the club, said the club had not yet identified a location, but funds raised would go towards finding a suitable premises.

“As our club has grown massively over the last few years we are looking into options for our own base,” she said.

“We haven’t identified our own base yet but we are looking at options and the money raised from this challenge is to support our exploration of options and covering any professional services.”

The Spartans’ coaches and parents that will aim to climb Ben Nevis, Scarfell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours include Nick Wright, Richie Cartman, Sam Owen, Rob Edwards, Dan Broster, Warwick Skan and Matt Clayworth.

Gruelling

Kelly added: “They will start at Ben Nevis at 7am with the aim to complete it in five hours then onto Scarfell Pike with the aim to complete it in three hours and finally onto Snowdon to complete it in four hours.

“It will be a gruelling, difficult challenge to take on and every penny they raise will go to AFC Bridgnorth Spartans Junior Football Club.”

The club has fundraised five per cent of its overall target so far via its JustGiving page.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/afc-bridgnorth-spartans-fundraiser

The continued efforts from members of the club comes after a fundraising five-a-side tournament last month.

The inaugural Grey Roots Tournament consisted of parents and managers, who were joined by special guest Anne Johnson, Kidderminster Harriers Ladies captain and record appearance holder for Wolves Ladies, who was part of the tournament’s opening ceremony.

As well as football, the day consisted of live music, inflatables, a BBQ, stalls, face painting and a raffle with prizes including a family pass to London Zoo.

Funds raised from the event went into the club to help support its quest for a new home.

The club said it is hoping to run the tournament in future years and will now focus on other events to raise money to keep up with the club’s expansion.