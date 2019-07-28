Jason Francis: Emotional day as football match held in Shropshire sportsman's honour

Those were the words of the father of Jason Francis after two of his former clubs came together to hold a football match in the 29-year-old's honour.

AFC Bridgnorth Town hosted Market Drayton Town in a pre-season friendly, but were also playing in memory of Jason, who died in Australia in December after being hit in a car.

His girlfriend Alice Robinson died shortly after.

Her family said that she had taken her own life after the heartache of losing Jason.

Jason and Alice both died in Australia last year

Families of the couple were surrounded by friends and several people from the football fraternity to share memories and raise a glass to the couple.

Drayton came out on top with a 4-0 win. The first half was a close contest, with the teams going in 0-0 at the break, but fitness told after the restart.

Jason's father Steve presented the winners with a trophy after the match, but the result was insignificant on a day where communities came together to support each other.

The match ended 4-0 to Market Drayton

Steve, who also played for Bridgnorth in his younger days, said: "It's very emotional. So many people have turned up, his best mates, people he knew from football, cricket, rugby.

"Alice's family are here as well, people are here for both of them. I'm proud that this many people thought enough of him to come down.

"The old lads are here as well so it's great to have that support.

"Jason loved his sport. Wherever sport was, he was there. He played for Shrewsbury Town from the age of eight up to 16, before playing here and with Market Drayton.

"I was always daft enough to go and watch him anywhere. I played until the age of 42 and I think he would have been the same."

The ball boys were ready ahead of the match

Mick Murphy, chairman of Market Drayton Town, said: "Jason was one of the most complete players we've ever had. He could play anywhere and do a good job.

"When available, he would play, and he always gave 100 per cent. Players like that now are few and far between.

"We had five successive promotions from the West Midlands Leagues to the Evo-Stick League, and he was a big part of that."

"I remember when we played Man United and they had Jesse Lingard playing. Jason wanted to make sure he let him know he was there. He was very competitive."

Mark Weale, chairman of AFC Bridgnorth Town, added: "We're delighted with the attendance and hopefully we've raised about £800.

"I didn't know Jason, but everyone tells me he was a smashing lad, and you can tell that by all the people that have turned out for him."