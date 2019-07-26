Four escape injury in crash near Bridgnorth

The crash happened outside a shop, in Bridgnorth Road, Rudge Heath, shortly before 9.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "At 9.28am we received reports of a two-car collision on Bridgnorth Road outside the Rudge Heath General Store. "One ambulance attended

"There were four occupants in two vehicles.

"Thankfully there were no injuries and all were discharged at the scene."

A crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station disconnected the car batteries and left the scene at about 10am.