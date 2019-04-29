What a cool antique

Many of us enjoy a tipple, but now the opportunity has arisen for somebody to store their drink in an enormous wine cooler made from the old fuel tank of a 1980's Iveco articulated lorry.

It is currently sitting on sale at Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Bridgnorth.

John Ridgway, owner of the centre, said it was purchased from an international antiques sale.

"One of our stall holders attended a big international antiques fair and once they saw it, they simply couldn't resist," he said.

"It's a polished aluminium fuel tank that somebody has drilled holes in and installed a door and an ice container, so all that's needed is some ice and you've got yourself a giant wine cooler or a fridge.

"It came in last weekend so we haven't had it for very long and it's certainly something we've never seen before here at the antiques centre.

“The conversion of lorry and car parts into items for the home seems to be proving hugely popular – we sold the front end of a truck early this year."

The cooler is on sale at the centre for £695.

He added: “This wine cooler would probably not fit into everyone's home but it is definitely a talking point and very practical, doubling as a wine store and bar – and I think it's a pretty good deal considering how big and unusual it is."

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street, Low Town, is open everyday from 10am to 5pm and can be reached on 01746768778.