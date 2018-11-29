New collection point in Bridgnorth for Christmas Toy Appeal

The Falcon Hotel in St John's Street, Low Town, is the latest business to back the appeal which aims to bring a little joy to children who might find Christmas a difficult time of year.

The hotel has set up a collection point in its reception area where people can bring in toys and gifts which will be shared among five different organisations which work with children.

Manager Mark McNicol said two of the hotel's suppliers, Pernod Rickard and Matthew Clark, had donated free stock, which would be sold to buy toys for the appeal.

Mr McNichol said the hotel was taking part in the appeal because it wanted to give something back to the community it served.

"Whichever company I've worked for, I've always done big events at Christmas," he said.

"Now having children myself, you think when you are preparing for Christmas about the children who do not have the things that we take for granted.

"Our suppliers have been brilliant, and we now hope that some of our customers will also bring a few toys in ."

It is the fourth year running that the Shropshire Star has teamed up with our partners at Storage King, and since the appeal was launched we have distributed almost 3,000 gifts to charities and good causes in Shropshire

This year we are backing Telford & Wrekin Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust, The Movement Centre, Hope House Children's Hospice and the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust.

Generosity

Young Carers provides support to children who care for a loved one who is living with a disability or serious illness, while The Harry Johnson Trust works with children being treated for cancer, as well as their families.

The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen, offers pioneering therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other mobility problems, while Hope House cares for hundreds of children across the county with life-limiting illnesse

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright said it was a privilege to be involved with the campaign once more.

"It is wonderful to see the difference that the toy appeal has made to so many children's lives, and that is all down to the generosity of the people of Shropshire," he said.

"Please give generously and make it a Christmas to remember for children across our county who are living with illness, disability or other problems."

Brand new toys, books, games and other gifts can be handed in at the following locations: