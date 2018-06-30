Bridgnorth road closed after fire engulfs lorry - WATCH

Concerned residents took to social media after hearing the fire explode just before 9pm yesterday.

Tyres burst into flames with fears from firefighters that the intense heat could rupture fuel tanks.

The fire happened on the B4373. Emergency services closed off the road overnight into today.

WATCH: Smoke rising from Bridgnorth lorry fire

Smoke billows from Bridgnorth lorry fire

Bridgnorth firefighter Ashley Brown said: “On arrival a HGV was fully involved in fire, along with sections of hedgerows and a large oak tree.

“Crews worked extremely hard to control the fire in the early stages, while tyres were exploding around them.

“We also worked to cool the fuel tanks which were showing signs of failing, due to the intense heat.

“In total six appliances and supporting appliances and officers attended the incident."

At 20:51 we had a call to an LGV Fire on Broseley Rd by Stanley Lane. We were met with a LGV fully involved in Fire. In total 10 appliances supported us to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. No one was injured. The Environment Agency remain on scene assessing water run off pic.twitter.com/4iwCGo6xg4 — Bridgnorth Station (@SFRS_Bridgnorth) June 30, 2018

He added that the road is likely to be partially closed today while the fire-wrecked lorry is recovered.

“We would encourage people to stay away and not approach the site or vehicle," said Firefighter Brown.

“The cause is being treated as accidental.”

Twitter user Dan Bradley posted this video: