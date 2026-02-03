The face of a Telford gunman is revealed after he is jailed for five years with co-accused for crimes in Wolverhampton

Tyreique Hislop, aged 22 and Omari Johnson-Thomas, aged 24 were passengers in a Skoda Kodiaq car which was being driven and then pursued by police around Monmore Green and Parkfields in Wolverhampton.

It was brought to a stop near Goldthorn Hill on April 15 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard they were 'boxed in' by four police cars and stopped.

On searching the Skoda, officers recovered a firearm from a carrier bag on the rear seat and further forensic examination showed that the weapon had been converted into a viable firearm.

Seven rounds of ammunition were also recovered during searches along with £1,000 in cash.

Tyreique Hislop (left) and Omari Johnson-Thomas

At the time, West Midlands Police was carrying out Operation Redfox across Wolverhampton, in which officers carried out specific activity in areas with an "increased risk of violence". These included Whitmore Reans, East Park, Heath Town, Bilston and Dunstall.

Johnson-Thomas, of Orchard Lane, Codsall and Hislop, of New Meadow Road, Telford, were charged following their arrest on April 15.

Both men admitted possessing a firearm and Hislop also admitted possessing ammunition. When they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday (February 3) they were each jailed for five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

An order was made for the disposal of the ammunition. Hislop was not given a separate jail term for the ammunition offence, which was ordered to lie on file.

'We want our open spaces to remain places for all our communities to enjoy'

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Through Op Redfox, we're acting on information to execute warrants, carry out proactive operations and have high visibility in hotspots areas.

"This includes in and around the city centre, Whitmore Reans, East Park, Heath Town, Bilston and Dunstall.

"We want our open spaces to remain places for all our communities to enjoy and we are focused on identifying those involved in serious organised crime locally.

"If your friend or loved one is involved with firearms they run the risk of lengthy prison sentences and serious injury as a result of their actions. It’s not worth the risk.

"So if you do have information, you can submit this in the dedicated Operation Redfox Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C11-PO1

"If you want to speak to someone contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/ between 8am and midnight quoting Op Redfox, call 101 anytime quoting Op Redfox or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."