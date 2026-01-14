Shropshire Star
12 incredible pictures showing huge West Midlands factory blaze

These pictures show the blaze which took hold at a Wolverhampton car repair shop this morning (Wednesday).

By Lisa O'Brien
The fire broke out at a unit in Sunbeam Street, near the junction with Upper Villiers Street in the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton at around 7.30am. 

West Midlands Fire Service sent 18 fire engines, reporting it as a fire in a factory building. 

It has sent smoke billowing over the city and nearby residents have also reported hearing explosions.

People have been urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed. 

These pictures show the extent of the blaze and firefighters tackling the incident.  

The fire in Wolverhampton
The scene in Wolverhampton.
The scene of the fire in Wolverhampton.
The scene in Wolverhampton.
The scene in Wolverhampton.
The scene of the blaze in Wolverhampton.
Drone footage showing the fire in Wolverhampton.
Drone footage showing the fire in Wolverhampton.
Drone footage showing the fire in Wolverhampton.
Crews are battling the blaze at a unit at the junction of Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street
The view from behind the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara
Firefighters working at the scene
