12 incredible pictures showing huge West Midlands factory blaze
These pictures show the blaze which took hold at a Wolverhampton car repair shop this morning (Wednesday).
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
The fire broke out at a unit in Sunbeam Street, near the junction with Upper Villiers Street in the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton at around 7.30am.
West Midlands Fire Service sent 18 fire engines, reporting it as a fire in a factory building.
It has sent smoke billowing over the city and nearby residents have also reported hearing explosions.
People have been urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
These pictures show the extent of the blaze and firefighters tackling the incident.