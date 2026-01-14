12 incredible pictures showing huge West Midlands factory blaze

The fire broke out at a unit in Sunbeam Street, near the junction with Upper Villiers Street in the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton at around 7.30am.

West Midlands Fire Service sent 18 fire engines, reporting it as a fire in a factory building.

It has sent smoke billowing over the city and nearby residents have also reported hearing explosions.

People have been urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

These pictures show the extent of the blaze and firefighters tackling the incident.

Crews are battling the blaze at a unit at the junction of Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street

The view from behind the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara