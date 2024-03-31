16 photos of Arsenal and Chelsea cup final hosted at Molineux as thousands descend on city

The packed-out stadium was flooded with the colours of blue and red for the much-anticipated match, which got under way at 3pm on Easter Sunday.

Merchandise on sale outside the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium

The huge clash marks the third League Cup Final match-up involving the two sides. Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2019-20 season before Arsenal got their revenge, beating Chelsea 3-1 in last year’s final.

Molineux is playing host to what will be a second meeting between the sides in quick succession after the Women's Super League encounter at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Scores of fans from both sides arrived at Wolverhampton Railway Station with road users also warned of delays around the city.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

It was being broadcast live on BBC Two.