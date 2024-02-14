Inquest opens into death of teenager in collision in Telford

Daniele Vaiteviciute, 15, of Paradise Lane, Wolverhampton, died at the Birmingham Children's Hospital following the tragedy on January 30.

Deputy coroner for Shropshire and Telford Mr Heath Westerman was told that a road traffic collision took place on the A5072, West Centre Way, Dawley.

Daniele was taken to the Birmingham Children's Hospital where, the coroner heard, despite the best efforts of doctors she could not be saved.

He adjourned the inquest to June 12 and offered his sincere condolences to her family and those who knew her.

At the time of the tragedy police said that a teenager had died following a collision with a car at about 5.15pm on January 30.

Two off-duty members of ambulance staff on the scene cared for the teenager before colleagues arrived.