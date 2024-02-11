Two-vehicle crash on M6 near Walsall causes delays

National Highways reported the collision on the northbound carriageway, within Junction 10 for Walsall, at around 4.42pm.

Two of three lanes were closed to traffic whilst work to recover the vehicles was underway.

The incident was declared as clear at 4.55pm, with all lanes having re-opened.

However, National Highways warned that a 45 minute delay remains leading up to scene of the crash on the M6 and on the M5 northbound.