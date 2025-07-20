Shoplifter, 61, who stole £1,200 of clothes from Telford town centre shops is fined £170

Catherine Allport, aged 61, targeted Marks & Spencer and New Look in the Telford Centre shopping mall in three separate thefts.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how she stole from Marks & Spencer twice in one day on December 4 last year, lifting £661.20 worth of stock.

Then, on April 28 this year, she stole clothing worth £551.81 from New Look.

The items were all retrieved and returned to the stores on each occasion.

Allport, of St Clement’s Avenue, Walsall, West Midlands, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop. She has 42 previous convictions for 72 offences.

The court was told she had battled with a drug problem, but had “made progress”.

Allport was fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge, giving her a total court bill of £383.