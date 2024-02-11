Jeremy Vine admits crutch-wielding yob caught on camera was not Wolves supporter after backlash from fans
BBC DJ Jeremy Vine has admitted a crutch-wielding yob who hurled abuse in the streets of London after Wolves played at Stamford Bridge was in fact a Chelsea fan.
Mr Vine, who regularly shares videos caught on over-head cameras by cyclists on their travels, posted a clip of the yob to X, formerly Twitter, on February 4.
In the video, "George" can be seen holding a crutch, shouting and chasing members of the public in London.
Wolves had defeated Chelsea on their home turf on the day the video was posted and Mr Vine suggested "George" could be a Wolves fan.