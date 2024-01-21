Zoe Mcintosh took part in the return of the TV series on Saturday evening.

Zoe started her career as a West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) paramedic in Staffordshire, before moving to a WMAS Emergency Operations Centre in the Black Country to work in the Clinical Validation Team.

She took part in the BBC One revival of the original 1992 Gladiators series, which started last week.

The show sees four contestants, two male and two female, compete in a series of physically challenging events against the show's resident 'Gladiators'.

Despite succeeding in the Powerball against female rival Marie-Louise Nicholson, Zoe Mcintosh was knocked out of Heat 2.

Jake Spence won the men's heat and also won the Eliminator round against female winner Marie-Louise.

The series was filmed last year and Zoe said after shooting: “I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps as he applied to take part in the original Gladiators in 1998, and the whole experience was amazing.

“The filming took place in front of thousands. Fortunately, my family, friends and work colleagues were there to cheer me on.

“I took part in several games during filming and my strength and speed was truly tested against the Gladiators. It was so much fun and a great experience.

"I hope everyone enjoys watching the show and I make all of WMAS proud.”