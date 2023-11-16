Police issue update after 12-year-old boys arrested in Wolverhampton murder investigation

The teenager died after being stabbed on an area of open land off Laburnum Road, near to East Park and Stowlawn Playing fields, just before 8.30pm on Monday.

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested from their home addresses on Tuesday night on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday morning that the boys were still being held in custody for questioning.

Following the fatal attack, police increased patrols in the Stowlawn area in the hopes of alleviating the concerns of residents, who woke up to the site of emergency services vehicles and the sounds of sirens on Tuesday morning.

Officers named Shawn as the victim on Tuesday evening and commented that his family was being supported in wake of the news.

Anyone with information that could aid police with their investigation have been urged to call 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on the force's website quoting log 4878 of November 13.

To speak anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.