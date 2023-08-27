Eleven dogs dead in private kennels blaze

By Daniel WaltonBlack CountryPublished: Comments

Eleven pet dogs died in a fire at a private kennels near Dudley on Saturday.

The Holloway, Swindon, near to where the blaze took place
The Holloway, Swindon, near to where the blaze took place

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off The Holloway, Swindon, at around 12.30am.

The kennels involved was confirmed by the fire service to be Bluerose Dog Park.

The crews managed to douse the fire, but 11 dogs were found afterwards to have died in the incident.

A joint investigation was carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and police, into the cause, which is not thought to be suspicious.

South Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a fire at private dog kennels off The Holloway in Swindon.

"Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Sadly, eleven pet dogs died in the fire.

"We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community," the statement continued.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has taken place and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances."

Black Country
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News