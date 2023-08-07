Read our interview with one of the first firefighters on the scene of the Crooked House fire

One of the first firefighters to respond to a fire ripping through the historic Crooked House pub has told of his sadness at the iconic building's demise.

The Crooked House burning on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Green
The Crooked House at Himley has been gutted by a fire that burned through Saturday night. Fire crews from West Midlands Fire Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service battled into the early hours of Sunday to get it under control.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

