Fire engulfs The Crooked House pub - flames and smoke seen pouring out of iconic building

The Crooked House on fire. Photo: Ash Smith

A photo posted on Facebook showed the famous venue ablaze, with flames and smoke pouring out of the 18th century building.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said the call came in at 10pm. Six crews from both Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene.

Ash Smith witnessed the blaze and called the fire service. He told the Express & Star: "I went up to my yard to check on my horses and could see a lot of smoke coming from the area of The Crooked House so we drove closer to have a look and could see that it was on fire."

He added that the lane up to the pub off Himley Road between Dudley and Himley had been blocked, leaving firefighters unable to get their vehicles up close to the blaze.

Speaking shortly after midnight, he added: "It is still on fire now. Six fire engines are there and they are pumping water all the way down the lane with hoses and pumping water from the local stream."

The Crooked House on fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. Photo: Ash Smith

Fire crews and police near the bottom of the lane up to the pub

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Kinver, Dudley, Brierley Hill, Tipton, Chase Terrace and Cannock were at the scene.

Part of Himley Road, between the junction with High Arcal Road and towards the junction with Brookbank Road and Summit Place, has been closed to traffic.

The Crooked House has been a Grade II listed building since 1960.

Fire crews were called out at 10pm

Once dubbed 'Britain's wonkiest pub', the quirky building was sold by Marston's in late July, after being one of 61 pubs put up for sale by the group four months earlier. It had a guide price of £67,000.

The sale reportedly left it unlikely that it would welcome drinkers again with The Crooked House set to be used for an alternative - albeit unspecified - use.

The Crooked House was famed for being the place where coins and marbles seemingly rolled uphill along the bar.

The Crooked House

Last month bosses were forced to close its doors when tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused during a break-in.