Tributes paid to Wolverhampton-born radio legend Tony Butler who has died aged 88

Tony Butler

Well-known for his catchphrase "on yer bike", Mr Butler, who was from Lower Penn, dedicated six decades of his life to his journalistic career.

He started out as a trainee reporter at a local newspaper when he was 16-years-old in 1951 and eventually went on to become the first sports editor of BRMB in 1974, where he famously pioneered the football phone-in.

Mr Butler was sacked by BRMB in 1984 following a bust-up with fellow presenter Brian Savin, and went on to present the BBC series Boating Butler, Biking Butler and Sporting Butler, where he met local characters.

He moved to BBC Radio WM in 1987, where he hosted the breakfast show. He eventually retired from the job in 2009.

Tony Butler pioneered the football phone-in

Speaking to the Express & Star at the time, he said: "I think you know when it’s time to retire, and I’m on my bike."

Mr Butler also spent a time as sports editor of the Express & Star's sister paper the Wolverhampton Chronicle.

Tributes have flooded in, with hundreds paying their respects to the radio host.

Current host of the BBC Radio WM Football Phone-In, Daz Hale, described his colleague as a "great friend".

He said: "So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Butler . This is the man who, back in the 1970’s , invented the football phone in.

"A great broadcaster who became a great friend. Rest in Peace Tone. Okay? Okay!"

Meanwhile, Wolves Women Football Club president Jenny Wilkes, said: "So sad to share the news that radio legend Tony Butler has passed away. He died peacefully in his sleep on Friday afternoon at the age of 88.

"I first worked with Tony in 1982 at BRMB, twiddling the knobs for his Saturday Sports Show and then later at BBC WM. A true radio legend."

A number of fans have also taken to social media to share their sadness upon the news of his death.

Speaking on Twitter, one person said: "Loved the Jasper Carrott jokes about his phone in's always remember listening to him in the car as a kid in the late 80s early 90s on the way back from a Stourbridge away game."

Another described Mr Butler as a "West Midlands legend".

They said: "So sad to hear of the passing of Tony Butler. A West Midlands legend. I grew up with his football phone ins and his impossible quizzes. On ye bike Tone."

One fan described Mr Butler's presenting style as "unique".

They added: Sad to hear of passing of Tony Butler very much part of my generation’s growing up. A unique radio presenter, most recognisable voice and humour. Talked proper sport and loved to stir it up for fun. Proud to share many hours listening to this man. RIP Tony."