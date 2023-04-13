Regal collection of roses available for coronation

The Royal Jubilee (Auspaddle) has a fruity fragrance with a hint of blackcurrants.

David Austin Roses in Albrighton has shared its commemorative collection of seven garden roses ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

Composed of seven English shrub roses, it is the latest venture by the award-winning breeders of roses, with more than 200 varieties of roses to its name; roses that are enjoyed across the length and breadth of the country.

The Princess Alexandra of Kent (Ausmerchant) will be one of the seven roses in the collection

The Royal Jubilee was named in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II for her Diamond Jubilee, while the Elizabeth was named in honour of the Queen after her death last year.

Other flowers are named after members of the Royal Family, such as the Princess Alexandra, cousin to Queen Elizabeth II and both a keen gardener and great lover of roses, and the William and Catherine, named for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day in 2011.

There is also the Princess Anne, large and fragrant rich pink clusters with thick and polished foliage, the Anne Boleyn, which has sprays of cupped rosette blooms in a pretty mid-pink tone and England's Rose, with glowing pink petals with a button eye and spicy Old Rose fragrance.

The William and Catherine (Ausrapper) produces white, shallowly cupped, full petalled blooms with regularity throughout the summer.

David Austin said: "There is something in the act of planting a rose in your garden to honour this moment in history that we find particularly reflective.

"Perhaps it’s the metaphor of putting down roots, the promise of growth and the hope of bloom and glory.

"Whichever regal rose speaks to you most, bedding it into your garden this May is the perfect time for it establish, ready to flower come summertime."