Person taken to hospital after car 'rolls over' in M54 crash near Telford

Police have advised motorists to avoid the M54 and find alternative routes after the crash on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 4, east of Telford, at around 7am.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended. A spokesperson for the service said a car had rolled over and come to rest on its side just after Junction 4, and that four fire crews attended.

An update from the fire service said one person had been cut free from the car and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The AA reports severe delays. One lane of two has reopened.