Cat and kitten rescue charity gets superb support from veterinary centre supporters

Emma Adams and Avril Parker, from the Vets holding: Heidi, and from Clent View Emma Bailey with Domino and Kerrie Fisher with Cfer..

The St Georges veterinary surgery in St Georges, held a fundraising day with raffles, a tombola and plenty of homemade cakes and knitted gifts to buy.

The day raised £295 for the Clent View cat and kitten rescue organisation, based in Halesowen.

Emma Bailey from the charity said she couldn't thank those to contributed enough.

Although the charity is based in Halesowen, it has links to St Georges veterinary centre through its sister vet in Halesowen, part of The Lockwood Group.

The charity has been running for three years - formed during lockdown.

Emma said the cost of living crisis was a real problem on many levels.

"We have had people contact us saying that they can not longer afford to keep their cats because of the cost of food and vet bills," she said.

"And we have noticed that less people are coming forward to adopt cats and kittens again because of the increasing costs of everything.

"Sadly when we are full of our rescue cats and kittens, we can't help."

The charity currently has between 40-50 cats and kittens looking for new homes.

Fundraising for the charity is also more important than ever.