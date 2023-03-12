Doctor found guilty of threatening to 'blow up' MP's office is given suspended prison sentence

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

Dr Abdul Alam rang the MP's Chapel Ash office on December 7 last year.

He was found guilty at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court of an offence of malicious communications.

At the same court, he was recently handed a 16 week jail term, suspended by 18 months.

He will also have to pay a fine of more than £500.

But Mr Anderson, who has spoken out about being targeted in a string of threats and violent incidents which have also involved other people, said he felt the punishment was "too lenient".

He said: "The whole situation has been a major concern to me, my family and team.

"It's been very upsetting. I felt the sentence was too lenient.

"Any abuse, threats, intimidation, criminal damage, it's never acceptable to any person.

"It's been detrimental to my team and family having to go through this. It's very concerning."

Dr Alam's explanation that the phone call "had been intercepted and someone else made the threats" was dismissed as "fantastical" by the judge.

A communications officer was in the office when Dr Alam phoned and heard his voice with the call on loud speaker.

She had previously told the court: "We get a lot of aggressive phone calls throughout the week but this was different.

"I could hear the voice was very loud and angry. I heard the voice say he was going to come 'and blow you all up'.

"The man was going on a tirade, I could not make out everything he said but he was angry."

Dr Alam, of Hilton Road in Wolverhampton, had phoned Mr Anderson for help returning to work after being dismissed working for Jaguar Land Rover.

Giving evidence Dr Alam, who has a PHD in design management, denied threatening Mr Anderson's staff.

After a two hour trial Judge Michael Wheeler had to determine Dr Alam's innocence or guilt.