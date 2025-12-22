I was given a tour of Amazon's state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Sutton Coldfield during the busiest week of the year

We were given a peek inside the huge Amazon fulfilment centre at Sutton Coldfield during its busiest week of the year.

Amazon's fulfilment centre in Sutton Coldfield

The £550 million state-of-the-art EMA4 facility, which spans about seven football pitches, is the most technologically advanced of its kind in the UK, with thousands of robots operating across the site.

At this time of year it’s like a giant Santa’s workshop, with conveyor belts of presents being packed and prepared for delivery in time for Christmas.

Conveyors carrying parcels inside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton Coldfield

Incredibly slick and super clean, it’s a sight to behold.

It’s also strangely quiet for the busiest week of the year - the robots are doing most of the work at this site.

Amazon's vast fulfilment centre in Sutton Coldfield

General manager Lisa Swan told us: “We’re one of the biggest sites in the West Midlands - shipping thousands of products everyday to satisfy our customers.

“We offer both same day and next day delivery to a lot of local customers.

Lisa Swan (general manager) inside the Amazon fulfilment centre at Sutton Coldfied - overlooking the packing stations

“This week we’re supporting Santa to make sure that all those kids and adults get the things they need on Christmas Day.”

How it works​​​​