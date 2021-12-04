Canal fans in Shropshire undaunted by mega fundraising total

Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust Fundraiser. Pictured from left, Ruth Otter, Phil Jones, Alan Boney and Terry Otter

Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust held a dawn until dark fundraising day at the Royal Naval Association Club in Newport on Thursday and they were delighted with the response from the public.

Trust fundraiser Alan Boney said he was far from put off by the massive six figure target for restoring two narrowboats from the 1930s back into pristine condition.

"The biggest problem we have is a lack of knowledge, that and a lack of younger people," said Alan, aged 68. "Most of us have grey hair or no hair and I am one of our younger members!

"If you went down any road in Wellington, near Wappenshall Junction, and knocked on doors I reckon you'd be lucky if five per cent knew there was a canal nearby."

But there are big plans to secure the history of the canal network locally by restoring the two canal boats, which have already passed water worthiness tests, and to use them as exhibits and classrooms for schools, colleges and the public at the forthcoming ‘Thomas Telford at Wappenshall Museum’.

Volunteers are already hard at work rewatering the East Basin at Wappenshall Junction.

And Alan and the canals trust team have their eyes set on applying for some big grants to help pay for the work.

Events like the fundraiser on Thursday give them a chance to stay in touch with each other and to recruit new members. Alan also runs a stall at Norbury Junction each Saturday, where he has raised £1,500 for the cause from canal fans as well as pub goers.

"Some of the people who live on the canals are the real salt of the earth," said Alan. "They might seem really rough looking but they are fabulous people who are also very generous."

Mr Boney also said a local business person, who did not wish to be named, has offered to donate all the wood they need for the project, estimated to be worth £15,000.

Wappenshall Canal Junction (TF6 6DE) dates back to 1797 and joins together the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals.

They were once very busy running goods between Shrewsbury, Telford, Newport and Norbury Junction where the goods could be moved onto the national canal network.

The two narrowboats were called Bainton and Berkhampstead were built to work together.

They had been left untended and unused for about 20 years when the owner decided to donate them to SNCT providing they could be restored and had a useful future.

They were built in 1936 by Harland and Wolff in Woolwich London, and are believed to be the only pair still together.

They are currently at Norbury Junction where they have both been into the dry docks.

Work will now be carried out to restore them to their original condition and livery. The first one should be ready in the new year, Mr Boney said.

Thomas Telford finished of the Shrewsbury Canal when the original engineer died in 1796.