West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner appoints two new deputies

John Campion, Paul Middleborough, Nicola Lowery and deputy PCC Tracey Onslow

They will help the Police and Crime Commissioner reflect the voice of communities across the force area.

Paul Middlebrough and Nicola Lowery will work closely and directly with the commissioner whilst maintaining a focus on the community, and ensuring local services deliver the best possible service.

Nicola, a former councillor representing the Ironbridge Gorge on Telford & Wrekin Council, says she is passionate about supporting victims and survivors. She is keen to hit the ground running and build on the commissioner’s current engagement work and will focus on Shropshire and Telford.

Paul, the former leader of Wychavon District Council and a former Worcestershire County Councillor, will focus on the Worcestershire and Herefordshire areas. He has a particular interest in rural communities and says he is looking forward to meeting community groups and individuals working to make West Mercia safer.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am pleased to welcome Paul and Nicola into the team, and believe they can really deliver for people all across one of the biggest policing areas in the country.