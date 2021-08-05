Summer holiday schemes are running across the county

Children enjoying some fun at the Marches Academy trust

There are free places available on the Shropshire HAF, Holiday Activities and Food, programme for children and young people aged five to 16, who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Over seven weeks until September 3, children and young people are taking part in a range of fun activities, which are happening at 63 venues across the county. Alongside the core holiday programme, children and young people have the opportunity to participate in bespoke workshops, being delivered by local arts and cultural organisations.

It’s estimated nearly 3,000 children and young people will benefit from the programme. There is something on offer for everyone, including; sports, music, arts, cooking, gardening and other exciting opportunities. Free nutritious meals will be provided at each session, as well as information on nutrition to benefit the whole family.

Some of the holiday programmes also include spaces for children and young people who are not in receipt of free school meals.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “It is so exciting for Shropshire to be involved in the HAF programme for the first time. I want children to make the most of their school holidays, so it is fantastic to see that so many providers are able to open their doors to more children through this HAF grant scheme to have healthy meals, fun activities and learning opportunities during the summer.

“The summer HAF programme is providing fantastic opportunities for all our children and young people regardless of circumstance, to engage in exciting activity during the holidays, to socialise, learn new skills and have fun in their local community.”