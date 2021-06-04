Good weather and lockdown easing brings fear for Kirsty

Kirsty Walsh

High temperatures and the easing of lockdown brings a double worry to Kirsty, whose husband Shane, died in the River Severn in Shrewsbury in 2017 aged 29.

She has gone on the being heavily involved in the Home and Dry campaign with West Mercia Search and gives talks to schools and colleges.

The mother of two also fears that more people will be tempted to cool off in open water be that the river, lakes or the sea.

And she also fears that as people go out drinking and socialising more, tragedies with falls into the water will rise.

Mr Walsh died after a night out in Shrewsbury.

As the lifeboat charity, the RNLI urged people to be alert to the dangers of swimming in cold water Kirsty said she too was concerned.

"Please remind your children and young people to stay out of lakes, weirs, rivers and reservoirs," she said.

"Cold water shock is claiming too many lives, all of which are preventable. Every year, around July-September, the number of drownings leaps. The cold water takes heat from the body four time quicker than air, and drains energy making it very difficult to swim."

She said that free, online water safety courses were available at westmerciasar.org.uk/homeanddry.