Shropshire fire service supports national campaign highlighting electrical hazards

Electrical Fire Safety week will see organisations from across the UK, including Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, work together to encourage consumers to purchase and use genuine electrical products correctly and ensure they are working safely and efficiently.

Throughout the week, practical advice will be published on Twitter and Facebook to raise awareness.

Jon Temple, head of protection and prevention – the teams that support businesses and residents, said: “Due to a second lockdown period, large numbers of people are working from home and may not be aware of unnecessary risks due to unsafe electrical practices such as overloading sockets, ‘daisy-chaining’ – the practice of plugging multiple extension leads together – and charging devices on beds or purchasing fake or poor quality equipment.”

Over half of fires start in the kitchen due to cooking appliances and white goods.

Mr Temple added: “It is essential that people are aware of the dangers that faulty, or fake electrical appliances can cause.”

Residents are being urged to register white goods; always check the label to make sure appliances have a British or European safety mark; not charge devices on beds; not to daisy chain extension leads and unplug appliances not in use.