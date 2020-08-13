New trustees at Hope House Children's Hospice

The hospice says the Board of Trustees plays a vital role in making sure that the charity is run in the best interests of the children and families it supports. It sets the strategic direction, manages performance and has overall responsibility for the governance of the organisation.

Gary Morton is a West Midlands businessman who has been involved in raising funds for Hope House for 21 years. His organisation, GM Fundraising, has raised more than £2million. Married, with

two children, Gary also enjoys cycling and playing the drums. He says his motivation for joining the board is to support the hospices, which have become very close to his heart.

Andrew Morris is an accountant from North Wales and a director of Pritchett & Co Chartered Accountants of Colwyn Bay. Andrew is also the Vice-Chair of Governors at Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn.

Graeme Harkness is from Mid Wales and a retired senior educationalist with experience gained as a Headteacher/Executive Principal in four secondary schools across England and Wales. He has an

academic background in Science and ICT teaching, and was also an Assistant Director of Children’s Services in a local authority and a Senior Regional Director for School Improvement across the West

Midlands. He is also a former Trustee of the Aneurin Bevan Leisure Trust.

Kelly Stant from Shropshire is a solicitor and was born and raised in the Oswestry area. She has been a keen supporter of Hope House Children’s Hospices over many years, taking part in events and

other fundraising activities.

Chair Steve Henly said: “The four new trustees, bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience, talent and perspective from a diverse range of backgrounds. Trustees have ultimate responsibility in setting the strategic direction of the organisation, providing support and guidance to the executive team and monitoring performance. The energy, knowledgeand creativity these appointments bring will help ensure we achieve our bold vision for the future.”

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith added: “We are delighted to welcome our new volunteer trustees to the board. Their extensive and diverse skills complement and strengthen an effective and committed

board and I look forward to working closely with them to achieve our aim that no one should face the death of a child alone.”